Đề cử Grammy 2024: Kpop "trắng tay", Taylor Swift không phải người nắm trùm, 1 đại diện Việt Nam lọt top!

Record of the Year (Bản ghi âm của năm)

Worship - Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Kill Bill - SZA

Album of the Year (Album của năm)

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The record - Boygenius

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year (Ca khúc của năm)

A&W - Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

Dance the Night - Dua Lipa

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist (Tân binh xuất sắc nhất)

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Best Songwritten for Visual Media

Barbie World

Dance The Night

I’m Just Ken

Lift Me Up

What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất)

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop xuất sắc nhất)

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Subtract - Ed Sheeran

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Boxset or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel - Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

Gieo - Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set - Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

Words & Music, May 1965 — Deluxe Edition - Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)