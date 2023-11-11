Đề cử Grammy 2024: Kpop "trắng tay", Taylor Swift không phải người nắm trùm, 1 đại diện Việt Nam lọt top!

Record of the Year (Bản ghi âm của năm)
Worship - Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Kill Bill - SZA
Album of the Year (Album của năm)
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The record - Boygenius
ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the Year (Ca khúc của năm)
A&W - Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
Dance the Night - Dua Lipa
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Best New Artist (Tân binh xuất sắc nhất)
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Best Songwritten for Visual Media
Barbie World
Dance The Night
I’m Just Ken
Lift Me Up
What Was I Made For
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất)
Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish
Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice
Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop xuất sắc nhất)
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Subtract - Ed Sheeran
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights - Taylor Swift
Best Boxset or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel - Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
For the Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
Gieo - Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
Inside: Deluxe Box Set - Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
Words & Music, May 1965 — Deluxe Edition - Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)