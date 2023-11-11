Đề cử Grammy 2024: Kpop "trắng tay", Taylor Swift không phải người nắm trùm, 1 đại diện Việt Nam lọt top!

Grammy 2024 vừa công bố danh sách đề cử vào khuya 10/11.

23 giờ đêm 10/11 (theo giờ Việt Nam), Grammy lần thứ 66 đã công bố danh sách nhận được đề cử. Những cái tên lọt top đều có sản phẩm đáng chú ý trong năm nay. Phát hành album phòng thu thứ 10 Midnights tạo tiếng vang trên toàn thế giới, nhưng Taylor Swift không phải đại diện nhận về nhiều đề cử nhất. Trong 6 hạng mục được gọi tên, “Rắn chúa" xuất hiện trong cả 3 đề cử quan trọng Record of the Year, Album of the Year Song of the Year. Người bạn thân kiêm music producer của Taylor Switf - Jack Antonoff cũng thành công được đề cử ở 6 giải thưởng.

Trong 6 hạng mục được gọi tên, Taylor Swift xuất hiện trong cả 3 đề cử quan trọng Record of the Year, Album of the Year và Song of the Year cho album Midnights

Nghệ sĩ dẫn đầu, có số lượng đề cử nhất năm nay chính là SZA, tổng 9 đề cử. Với sự bùng nổ của album SOS được cả giới chuyên môn lẫn khán giả đại chúng yêu thích, SZA góp mặt ở cả 3 hạng mục quan trọng kể trên, đụng độ trực tiếp Taylor Swift. Bên cạnh đó, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish và Olivia Rodrigo cũng “bội thu" đề cử với 6 hạng mục, lần lượt góp mặt trong Big 4.

SZA được đề cử ở 9 hạng mục Grammy năm nay

Đáng chú ý, không một đại diện nào từ Kpop được gọi tên. Trước đó, nườm nượp các nhóm nhạc đủ điều kiện nộp đề cử cho Grammy 2024. Từ các thành viên BTS như Jung Kook, V, Jimin,... cho đến BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, aespa… đều muốn “tranh tài" tại giải thưởng âm nhạc danh giá nhất thế giới. Thế nhưng, may mắn đã không mỉm cười với các nghệ sĩ Kpop năm nay. Tính đến hiện tại, BTS là đại diện duy nhất từng được đề cử liên tiếp 3 lần tại Grammy (2020-2022).

Không một đại diện Kpop nào từ Jung Kook (BTS)

cho đến BLACKPINK được đề cử Grammy 2024

Đặc biệt, một đại diện Việt Nam vinh dự được đề cử tại Grammy 2024 lập tức gây bão truyền thông. Cụ thể, album Gieo của ban nhạc Ngọt đã xuất hiện tại danh sách đề cử Best Boxset or Special Limited Edition Package. Đề cử này dành cho Giám đốc Nghệ thuật của album - A.D Duy Đào. Đây là hạng mục vinh danh thiết kế hộp album phiên bản đặc biệt hoặc boxset đẹp nhất, trao cho người sáng tạo nên thiết kế nổi bật. Giải thưởng sẽ được công bố tại lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 66 vào tháng 2 năm 2024 tại Los Angeles, Mỹ.

Album Gieo của ban nhạc Ngọt đã xuất hiện tại danh sách đề cử Best Boxset or Special Limited Edition Package, đề cử này dành cho Giám đốc Nghệ thuật của album - Duy Đào

Dưới đây là danh sách tổng hợp một số hạng mục đề cử đáng chú ý tại Grammy 2024:

Record of the Year (Bản ghi âm của năm)

Worship - Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Kill Bill - SZA

Album of the Year (Album của năm)

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The record - Boygenius

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

GUTS - Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year (Ca khúc của năm)

A&W - Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Butterfly - Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

Dance the Night - Dua Lipa

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist (Tân binh xuất sắc nhất)

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Best Songwritten for Visual Media

Barbie World

Dance The Night

I’m Just Ken

Lift Me Up

What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất)

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish

Karma - Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop xuất sắc nhất)

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Subtract - Ed Sheeran

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Boxset or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel - Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project - Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

Gieo - Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set - Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

Words & Music, May 1965 — Deluxe Edition - Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Những nghệ sĩ nhận được nhiều đề cử Grammy 2024 nhất:

SZA: 9 đề cử

Victoria Monét: 7 đề cử

Phoebe Bridgers: 7 đề cử

Serban Ghenea: 7 đề cử

Jack Antonoff: 6 đề cử

Jon Batiste: 6 đề cử

boygenius: 6 đề cử

Brandy Clark: 6 đề cử

Miley Cyrus: 6 đề cử

Billie Eilish: 6 đề cử

Olivia Rodrigo: 6 đề cử

Taylor Swift: 6 đề cử

