Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại: Số 1 gây bất ngờ, Taylor Swift không vào nổi top 10

Nhật Nguyên, Theo Phụ Nữ Mới 14:15 24/05/2024
Chia sẻ

Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại do Apple Music công bố đang gây tranh cãi.

Mấy tuần lễ qua, Apple Music khiến công chúng chú ý khi lần lượt công bố các album nằm trong danh sách "100 Album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại". Apple Music không công bố cùng một lúc mà được chia ra mỗi ngày một số album và cuối cùng album nằm ở vị trí số 1 đã được công bố. Theo đó, album xuất sắc của Lauryn Hill ra mắt vào năm 1998 - “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” được Apple Music công bố là album giữ vị trí số 1 trong số 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại.

Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại: Số 1 gây bất ngờ, Taylor Swift không vào nổi top 10 - Ảnh 1.

Lauryn Hill - huyền thoại âm nhạc!

“Miseducation”, đứng đầu danh sách, là một bước đột phá đối của Lauryn Hill, người đã trở thành nghệ sĩ rap đầu tiên giành giải Album của năm tại Lễ trao giải Grammy 1999.

Bên cạnh album của Lauryn Hill, các vị trí từ #2 đến #10 lần lượt gồm: Michael Jackson - “Thriller,” The Beatles - “Abbey Road,” Prince - “Purple Rain,” Frank Ocean - “Blonde,” Stevie Wonder - “Songs in the Key of Life,” Kendrick Lamar’ - “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” Amy Winehouse - “Back to Black,” Nirvana - Nevermind” và Beyoncé’ - “Lemonade".

Trong 5 "Main Pop Girl" của làng nhạc thế giới thập niên 2010s, chỉ có 4 cái tên xuất hiện trong danh sách này. Taylor Swift - cái tên số 1 ngành công nghiệp âm nhạc hiện tại, chỉ có duy nhất 1 đại diện trong danh sách này - album 1989 (Taylor's Version) giữ vị trí số 18. Adele cũng có duy nhất 1 album - 21 ở vị trí số 15. Rihanna với Anti giữ vị trí 55. Lady Gaga với The Fame Monster giữ vị trí thứ 89. Katy Perry không xuất hiện.

Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại: Số 1 gây bất ngờ, Taylor Swift không vào nổi top 10 - Ảnh 2.

Taylor Swift có 1 vị trí trong dánh sách top 100 của Apple Music.

Ở các nghệ sĩ Gen Z, Billie Eilish với When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? nằm ở vị trí thứ 30. Lorde với Pure Heroine ở vị trí thứ 96,... Các nghệ sĩ Kpop hoàn toàn không góp mặt trong danh sách này.

Tuy nhiên, ngay từ khi ra mắt, danh sách này của Apple Music đã tạo nhiều tranh cãi. Một số người đặt vấn đề về việc thiếu các album tiếng Latin, country, jazz và dance vốn đã giúp hình thành nên âm nhạc đương đại; những người khác lại cho rằng danh sách này ưu tiên các album ra mắt thời gian gần đây hơn là các album cũ.

Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại do Apple Music công bố:

100. "Body Talk" — Robyn

99. "Hotel California" — The Eagles

98. "ASTROWORLD" — Travis Scott

97. "Rage Against The Machine" — Rage Against The Machine

96. "Pure Heroine" — Lorde

95. "Confessions" — USHER

94. "Untrue" — Burial

93. "A Seat at the Table" — Solange

92. "Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator

91. "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" — George Michael

90. "Back in Black" — AC/DC

89. "The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)" — Lady Gaga

88. "I Put a Spell on You" — Nina Simone

87. "Blue Lines" — Massive Attack

86. "My Life" — Mary J Blige

85. "Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves

84. "Doggystyle" — Snoop Dogg

83. "Horses" — Patti Smith

82. "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" — 50 Cent

81. "After the Gold Rush" — Neil Young

80. "The Marshall Mathers LP" — Eminem

79. "Norman F****** Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey

78. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" — Elton John

77. "Like A Prayer" — Madonna

76. "Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

75. "Supa Dupa Fly" — Missy Eliott

74. "Downward Spiral" — Nine Inch Nails

73. "Aja" — Steely Dan

72. "SOS" — SZA

71. "Trans-Europe Express" — Kraftwerk

70. "Straight Outta Compton" — N.W.A

69. "Master of Puppets (Remastered)" — Metallica

68. "Is this It" — The Strokes

67. "Dummy" — Portishead

66: "The Queen Is Dead" — The Smiths

65: "3 Feet High and Rising" — De La Soul

64. "Baduizm" — Erykah Badu

63. "Are You Experienced?" — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. "All Eyez on Me" — 2Pac

61. "Love Deluxe" — Sade

60. "The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)" — Velvet Underground & Nico

59. "AM" — Arctic Monkeys

58. "(What’s The Story) Morning Glory" — Oasis

57. "Voodoo" — D’Angelo

56. "Disintegration (Remastered)" — The Cure

55. "ANTI" — Rihanna

54. "A Love Supreme" — John Coltrane

53. "Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster)" — The Rolling Stones

52. "Appetite for Destruction" — Guns ‘N Roses

51. "Sign O’The Times" — Prince

50. "Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster)" — Kate Bush

49. "The Joshua Tree" — U2

48. "Paul’s Boutique" — Beastie Boys

47. "Take Care (Deluxe Version)" — Drake

46. "Exodus (2013 Remaster)" — Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. "Homogenic" — Björk

44. "Innervisions" — Stevie Wonder

43. "Remain in Light" — Talking Heads

42. "Control" — Janet Jackson

41. "Aquemini" — OutKast

40. "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" — Aretha Franklin

39. "Illmatic" — Nas

38. "Tapestry" — Carole King

37. "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (Expanded Edition) — Wu-Tang Clan

36. "BEYONCÉ" — Beyoncé

35. "London Calling" — The Clash

34. "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" — Public Enemy

33. "Kid A" — Radiohead

32. "Ready to Die (The Remaster)" — Notorious B.I.G.

31. "Jagged Little Pill (Remastered)" — Alanis Morissette

30. "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" — Billie Eilish

29. "The Low End Theory" — A Tribe Called Quest

28. "The Dark Side of the Moon" — Pink Floyd

27. "Led Zeppelin II" — Led Zeppelin

26. "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" — Kanye West

25. "Kind of Blue" — Miles Davis

24. "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster)" — David Bowie

23. "Discovery" — Daft Punk

22. "Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen

21. "Revolver" — The Beatles

20. "Pet Sounds" — The Beach Boys

19. "The Chronic" — Dr. Dre

18. "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" — Taylor Swift

17. "What’s Going On" — Marvin Gaye

16. "Blue" — Joni Mitchell

15. "21" — Adele

14. "Highway 61 Revisited" — Bob Dylan

13. "The Blueprint" — Jay-Z

12. "OK Computer" — Radiohead

11. "Rumours" — Fleetwood Mac

10. "Lemonade" — Beyoncé

9. "Nevermind" — Nirvana

8. "Back to Black" — Amy Winehouse

7. "good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version)" — Kendrick Lamar

6. "Songs in the Key of Life" — Stevie Wonder

5. "Blonde" — Frank Ocean

4. "Purple Rain" — Prince & The Revolution

3. "Abbey Road" — The Beatles

2. "Thriller" — Michael Jackson

1. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" — Lauryn Hill

Tour diễn của Taylor Swift giúp tăng doanh số hàng không châu Âu
TIN CÙNG CHUYÊN MỤC
Xem theo ngày