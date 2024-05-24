Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại: Số 1 gây bất ngờ, Taylor Swift không vào nổi top 10

Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại do Apple Music công bố:

100. "Body Talk" — Robyn

99. "Hotel California" — The Eagles

98. "ASTROWORLD" — Travis Scott

97. "Rage Against The Machine" — Rage Against The Machine

96. "Pure Heroine" — Lorde

95. "Confessions" — USHER

94. "Untrue" — Burial

93. "A Seat at the Table" — Solange

92. "Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator

91. "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" — George Michael

90. "Back in Black" — AC/DC

89. "The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)" — Lady Gaga

88. "I Put a Spell on You" — Nina Simone

87. "Blue Lines" — Massive Attack

86. "My Life" — Mary J Blige

85. "Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves

84. "Doggystyle" — Snoop Dogg

83. "Horses" — Patti Smith

82. "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" — 50 Cent

81. "After the Gold Rush" — Neil Young

80. "The Marshall Mathers LP" — Eminem

79. "Norman F****** Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey

78. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" — Elton John

77. "Like A Prayer" — Madonna

76. "Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

75. "Supa Dupa Fly" — Missy Eliott

74. "Downward Spiral" — Nine Inch Nails

73. "Aja" — Steely Dan

72. "SOS" — SZA

71. "Trans-Europe Express" — Kraftwerk

70. "Straight Outta Compton" — N.W.A

69. "Master of Puppets (Remastered)" — Metallica

68. "Is this It" — The Strokes

67. "Dummy" — Portishead

66: "The Queen Is Dead" — The Smiths

65: "3 Feet High and Rising" — De La Soul

64. "Baduizm" — Erykah Badu

63. "Are You Experienced?" — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. "All Eyez on Me" — 2Pac

61. "Love Deluxe" — Sade

60. "The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)" — Velvet Underground & Nico

59. "AM" — Arctic Monkeys

58. "(What’s The Story) Morning Glory" — Oasis

57. "Voodoo" — D’Angelo

56. "Disintegration (Remastered)" — The Cure

55. "ANTI" — Rihanna

54. "A Love Supreme" — John Coltrane

53. "Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster)" — The Rolling Stones

52. "Appetite for Destruction" — Guns ‘N Roses

51. "Sign O’The Times" — Prince

50. "Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster)" — Kate Bush

49. "The Joshua Tree" — U2

48. "Paul’s Boutique" — Beastie Boys

47. "Take Care (Deluxe Version)" — Drake

46. "Exodus (2013 Remaster)" — Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. "Homogenic" — Björk

44. "Innervisions" — Stevie Wonder

43. "Remain in Light" — Talking Heads

42. "Control" — Janet Jackson

41. "Aquemini" — OutKast

40. "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" — Aretha Franklin

39. "Illmatic" — Nas

38. "Tapestry" — Carole King

37. "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (Expanded Edition) — Wu-Tang Clan

36. "BEYONCÉ" — Beyoncé

35. "London Calling" — The Clash

34. "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" — Public Enemy

33. "Kid A" — Radiohead

32. "Ready to Die (The Remaster)" — Notorious B.I.G.

31. "Jagged Little Pill (Remastered)" — Alanis Morissette

30. "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" — Billie Eilish

29. "The Low End Theory" — A Tribe Called Quest

28. "The Dark Side of the Moon" — Pink Floyd

27. "Led Zeppelin II" — Led Zeppelin

26. "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" — Kanye West

25. "Kind of Blue" — Miles Davis

24. "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster)" — David Bowie

23. "Discovery" — Daft Punk

22. "Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen

21. "Revolver" — The Beatles

20. "Pet Sounds" — The Beach Boys

19. "The Chronic" — Dr. Dre

18. "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" — Taylor Swift

17. "What’s Going On" — Marvin Gaye

16. "Blue" — Joni Mitchell

15. "21" — Adele

14. "Highway 61 Revisited" — Bob Dylan

13. "The Blueprint" — Jay-Z

12. "OK Computer" — Radiohead

11. "Rumours" — Fleetwood Mac

10. "Lemonade" — Beyoncé

9. "Nevermind" — Nirvana

8. "Back to Black" — Amy Winehouse

7. "good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version)" — Kendrick Lamar

6. "Songs in the Key of Life" — Stevie Wonder

5. "Blonde" — Frank Ocean

4. "Purple Rain" — Prince & The Revolution

3. "Abbey Road" — The Beatles

2. "Thriller" — Michael Jackson

1. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" — Lauryn Hill