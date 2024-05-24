Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại: Số 1 gây bất ngờ, Taylor Swift không vào nổi top 10

Mấy tuần lễ qua, Apple Music khiến công chúng chú ý khi lần lượt công bố các album nằm trong danh sách "100 Album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại". Apple Music không công bố cùng một lúc mà được chia ra mỗi ngày một số album và cuối cùng album nằm ở vị trí số 1 đã được công bố. Theo đó, album xuất sắc của Lauryn Hill ra mắt vào năm 1998 - “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” được Apple Music công bố là album giữ vị trí số 1 trong số 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại.
Lauryn Hill - huyền thoại âm nhạc!
“Miseducation”, đứng đầu danh sách, là một bước đột phá đối của Lauryn Hill, người đã trở thành nghệ sĩ rap đầu tiên giành giải Album của năm tại Lễ trao giải Grammy 1999.
Bên cạnh album của Lauryn Hill, các vị trí từ #2 đến #10 lần lượt gồm: Michael Jackson - “Thriller,” The Beatles - “Abbey Road,” Prince - “Purple Rain,” Frank Ocean - “Blonde,” Stevie Wonder - “Songs in the Key of Life,” Kendrick Lamar’ - “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” Amy Winehouse - “Back to Black,” Nirvana - Nevermind” và Beyoncé’ - “Lemonade".
Trong 5 "Main Pop Girl" của làng nhạc thế giới thập niên 2010s, chỉ có 4 cái tên xuất hiện trong danh sách này. Taylor Swift - cái tên số 1 ngành công nghiệp âm nhạc hiện tại, chỉ có duy nhất 1 đại diện trong danh sách này - album 1989 (Taylor's Version) giữ vị trí số 18. Adele cũng có duy nhất 1 album - 21 ở vị trí số 15. Rihanna với Anti giữ vị trí 55. Lady Gaga với The Fame Monster giữ vị trí thứ 89. Katy Perry không xuất hiện.
Taylor Swift có 1 vị trí trong dánh sách top 100 của Apple Music.
Ở các nghệ sĩ Gen Z, Billie Eilish với When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? nằm ở vị trí thứ 30. Lorde với Pure Heroine ở vị trí thứ 96,... Các nghệ sĩ Kpop hoàn toàn không góp mặt trong danh sách này.
Tuy nhiên, ngay từ khi ra mắt, danh sách này của Apple Music đã tạo nhiều tranh cãi. Một số người đặt vấn đề về việc thiếu các album tiếng Latin, country, jazz và dance vốn đã giúp hình thành nên âm nhạc đương đại; những người khác lại cho rằng danh sách này ưu tiên các album ra mắt thời gian gần đây hơn là các album cũ.
Danh sách 100 album xuất sắc nhất mọi thời đại do Apple Music công bố:
100. "Body Talk" — Robyn
99. "Hotel California" — The Eagles
98. "ASTROWORLD" — Travis Scott
97. "Rage Against The Machine" — Rage Against The Machine
96. "Pure Heroine" — Lorde
95. "Confessions" — USHER
94. "Untrue" — Burial
93. "A Seat at the Table" — Solange
92. "Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator
91. "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" — George Michael
90. "Back in Black" — AC/DC
89. "The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)" — Lady Gaga
88. "I Put a Spell on You" — Nina Simone
87. "Blue Lines" — Massive Attack
86. "My Life" — Mary J Blige
85. "Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves
84. "Doggystyle" — Snoop Dogg
83. "Horses" — Patti Smith
82. "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" — 50 Cent
81. "After the Gold Rush" — Neil Young
80. "The Marshall Mathers LP" — Eminem
79. "Norman F****** Rockwell!" — Lana Del Rey
78. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" — Elton John
77. "Like A Prayer" — Madonna
76. "Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny
75. "Supa Dupa Fly" — Missy Eliott
74. "Downward Spiral" — Nine Inch Nails
73. "Aja" — Steely Dan
72. "SOS" — SZA
71. "Trans-Europe Express" — Kraftwerk
70. "Straight Outta Compton" — N.W.A
69. "Master of Puppets (Remastered)" — Metallica
68. "Is this It" — The Strokes
67. "Dummy" — Portishead
66: "The Queen Is Dead" — The Smiths
65: "3 Feet High and Rising" — De La Soul
64. "Baduizm" — Erykah Badu
63. "Are You Experienced?" — The Jimi Hendrix Experience
62. "All Eyez on Me" — 2Pac
61. "Love Deluxe" — Sade
60. "The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)" — Velvet Underground & Nico
59. "AM" — Arctic Monkeys
58. "(What’s The Story) Morning Glory" — Oasis
57. "Voodoo" — D’Angelo
56. "Disintegration (Remastered)" — The Cure
55. "ANTI" — Rihanna
54. "A Love Supreme" — John Coltrane
53. "Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster)" — The Rolling Stones
52. "Appetite for Destruction" — Guns ‘N Roses
51. "Sign O’The Times" — Prince
50. "Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster)" — Kate Bush
49. "The Joshua Tree" — U2
48. "Paul’s Boutique" — Beastie Boys
47. "Take Care (Deluxe Version)" — Drake
46. "Exodus (2013 Remaster)" — Bob Marley & The Wailers
45. "Homogenic" — Björk
44. "Innervisions" — Stevie Wonder
43. "Remain in Light" — Talking Heads
42. "Control" — Janet Jackson
41. "Aquemini" — OutKast
40. "I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You" — Aretha Franklin
39. "Illmatic" — Nas
38. "Tapestry" — Carole King
37. "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (Expanded Edition) — Wu-Tang Clan
36. "BEYONCÉ" — Beyoncé
35. "London Calling" — The Clash
34. "It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back" — Public Enemy
33. "Kid A" — Radiohead
32. "Ready to Die (The Remaster)" — Notorious B.I.G.
31. "Jagged Little Pill (Remastered)" — Alanis Morissette
30. "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" — Billie Eilish
29. "The Low End Theory" — A Tribe Called Quest
28. "The Dark Side of the Moon" — Pink Floyd
27. "Led Zeppelin II" — Led Zeppelin
26. "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" — Kanye West
25. "Kind of Blue" — Miles Davis
24. "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster)" — David Bowie
23. "Discovery" — Daft Punk
22. "Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen
21. "Revolver" — The Beatles
20. "Pet Sounds" — The Beach Boys
19. "The Chronic" — Dr. Dre
18. "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" — Taylor Swift
17. "What’s Going On" — Marvin Gaye
16. "Blue" — Joni Mitchell
15. "21" — Adele
14. "Highway 61 Revisited" — Bob Dylan
13. "The Blueprint" — Jay-Z
12. "OK Computer" — Radiohead
11. "Rumours" — Fleetwood Mac
10. "Lemonade" — Beyoncé
9. "Nevermind" — Nirvana
8. "Back to Black" — Amy Winehouse
7. "good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version)" — Kendrick Lamar
6. "Songs in the Key of Life" — Stevie Wonder
5. "Blonde" — Frank Ocean
4. "Purple Rain" — Prince & The Revolution
3. "Abbey Road" — The Beatles
2. "Thriller" — Michael Jackson
1. "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" — Lauryn Hill