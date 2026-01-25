Cúm A/H3N2 đang lây lan nhanh: Mẹ bầu cần làm gì để bảo vệ thai kỳ?

1. Cúm A/H3N2 gia tăng, ảnh hưởng Việt Nam và nhiều quốc gia khác.

Tình hình cúm mùa tại châu Á đang gia tăng nhanh đòi hỏi mọi người cần hết sức cảnh giác. Ở Nhật Bản, chỉ trong vòng một tuần (từ ngày 17 - 23/11), đã có tới 196.895 ca được báo cáo trên toàn quốc. Dịch bệnh bùng phát mạnh đến mức 8.817 trường học phải tạm đóng cửa do cúm trong cùng tuần [1]. Không chỉ châu Á, tại Úc, năm 2025 cũng là một trong những năm có số ca cúm cao nhất từng ghi nhận với khoảng 1,5% dân số mắc bệnh. Hơn 44.500 ca mắc là trẻ em dưới 5 tuổi, chiếm 10,9% tổng số ca [2]. Theo Hệ thống Giám sát Bệnh Truyền Nhiễm Quốc Gia, tính đến ngày 24/11/2025, tổng số trường hợp nhiễm cúm tại Úc đã vượt 451.000 ca [3].

Ở Việt Nam, tình hình cũng dần căng thẳng khi số ca nhiễm cúm đang tăng trở lại trong những tháng cuối năm, đạt khoảng 8.500 – 11.000 ca mỗi tháng. Từ đầu năm đến nay cả nước đã có hơn 132.000 ca cúm mùa. [13], [14]

2. Mẹ bầu cần làm gì để chủ động bảo vệ thai kỳ?

Trong bối cảnh dịch cúm diễn biến phức tạp, việc chủ động phòng ngừa cho phụ nữ mang thai trở nên đặc biệt quan trọng. Khi mang thai, hệ miễn dịch của mẹ có sự thay đổi, làm tăng nguy cơ mắc cúm nặng và gặp biến chứng cho cả mẹ lẫn thai nhi. Nghiên cứu đã chỉ ra rằng, nguy cơ nhập viện do cúm ở phụ nữ mang thai cao hơn 2,44 lần so với người bình thường [15].

Tiêm vaccine phòng cúm được xem là giải pháp hiệu quả, được khuyến cáo bởi các tổ chức y tế uy tín trên thế giới như Hội Sản phụ khoa Hoa Kỳ, Hội Nhi khoa Hoa Kỳ và Hội Y học Dự phòng Việt Nam. Đối tượng được khuyến nghị bao gồm phụ nữ trong mọi giai đoạn thai kỳ, phụ nữ sau sinh và cả những người đang có kế hoạch mang thai [6-7], [12]. Trong các loại vaccine, vaccine cúm tứ giá đã chứng minh hiệu quả rõ rệt. Cụ thể trong mùa cúm 2018–2019, khi chủng A/H3N2 chiếm 24% số ca lưu hành, vaccine tứ giá đã giúp giảm 72% nguy cơ mắc cúm và 86% nguy cơ nhập viện ở người mẹ. Không những thế, vaccine còn mang lại lợi ích kép khi truyền miễn dịch cho thai nhi qua nhau thai, giúp trẻ dưới 6 tháng tuổi – độ tuổi chưa thể tiêm chủng – giảm 64,5% nguy cơ mắc cúm và 65% nguy cơ phải thăm khám bác sĩ [5].

Bên cạnh hiệu quả, vaccine tứ giá cũng có độ an toàn cao, các nghiên cứu lớn đã cho thấy tiêm cúm trong thai kỳ không làm tăng nguy cơ sảy thai, sinh non hay dị tật bẩm sinh [8–11]. Tác dụng phụ sau tiêm thường nhẹ, chẳng hạn như đau tại vị trí tiêm, sốt nhẹ hoặc mệt mỏi thoáng qua. Những phản ứng này cũng tương tự như ở người không mang thai và thường tự giảm sau một đến hai ngày [11].

Tóm lại, chủ động phòng ngừa là chìa khóa để đảm bảo thai kỳ khỏe mạnh. Ngoài tiêm phòng, mẹ bầu cũng cần thực hiện các biện pháp vệ sinh cá nhân như rửa tay thường xuyên bằng xà phòng hoặc dung dịch sát khuẩn; đeo khẩu trang khi đến nơi đông người, hạn chế tiếp xúc với người có triệu chứng cúm; giữ ấm cơ thể, ăn uống đủ chất, nghỉ ngơi hợp lý để tăng sức đề kháng; vệ sinh mũi họng bằng nước muối sinh lý.

