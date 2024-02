Tổng kết People's Choice Awards 2024: Taylor Swift bội thu giải, Jung Kook làm nên lịch sử cho nghệ sĩ Châu Á!

Tổng hợp giải thưởng của People's Choice Awards 2024 hạng mục âm nhạc:

The Male Artist of the Year: Jung Kook

The Female Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

The Group/Duo of the Year: Stray Kids

The Song of the Year: "vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

The Album of the Year: GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

The Male Country Artist of the Year: Jerry Roll

The Female Country Artist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

The Male Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

The Collaboration Song of the Year: "Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua

The Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

The Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Nicki Minaj

The R&B Artist of the Year: Beyoncé

The Concert Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour