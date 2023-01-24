Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc!

TOÀN BỘ ĐỀ CỬ OSCAR LẦN THỨ 95
- Phim hay nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Women Talking
Tár
Top Gun Maverick
The Fabelmans
Elvis
Triangle of Sadness
- Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field - Tár
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Nam chính xuất sắc nhất:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
- Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Quan Kế Huy - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hồng Châu – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:
The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Schienert
The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár - Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
- Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
- Phim hoạt hình hay nhất:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
- Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
- Phim nước ngoài hay nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Đức)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bỉ)
EO (Pa Lan)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
- Phim tài liệu hay nhất:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
- Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất:
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
- Phim ngắn hay nhất:
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
- Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Eveywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
- Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất:
Applause - Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
- Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
- Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
- Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
- Phục trang xuất sắc nhất:
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Everything Eveywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
- Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick