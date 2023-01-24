Niềm tự hào nhân đôi: 2 ngôi sao gốc Việt lần đầu được đề cử Oscar, bộ phim ai cũng trông chờ hụt giải đáng tiếc!

TOÀN BỘ ĐỀ CỬ OSCAR LẦN THỨ 95

- Phim hay nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Women Talking

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Triangle of Sadness

- Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Schienert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field - Tár

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

- Nam chính xuất sắc nhất:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

- Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất:

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Quan Kế Huy - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hồng Châu – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

- Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Schienert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

- Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

- Phim hoạt hình hay nhất:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

- Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

- Phim nước ngoài hay nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Đức)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bỉ)

EO (Pa Lan)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

- Phim tài liệu hay nhất:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

- Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

- Phim ngắn hay nhất:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

- Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Eveywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

- Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất:

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR

This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

- Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

- Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

- Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

- Phục trang xuất sắc nhất:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

- Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Everything Eveywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

- Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick