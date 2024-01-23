Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt

Được Được, Theo Phụ Nữ Mới 23:21 23/01/2024

Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ đã công bố danh sách đề cử chính thức của lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 96.

Tối 23/1 (giờ Hà Nội), 2 diễn viên Zazie Beetz và Jack Quaid đã đại diện cho ban tổ chức Oscar để công bố danh sách đề cử năm nay. Đúng với dự đoán của nhiều người, sau khi đại thắng tại Quả Cầu Vàng, bom tấn Oppenheimer của đạo diễn Christopher Nolan tiếp tục là cái tên đáng chú ý nhất của mùa giải thưởng điện ảnh khi góp mặt tại 13 hạng mục, bao gồm các giải quan trọng như Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Nam chính xuất sắc nhất...

Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt - Ảnh 1.

Bom tấn Oppenheimer dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử Oscar 2024.

Oppenheimer ra mắt vào mùa hè 2023, trở thành một trong những bộ phim thành công nhất năm qua với doanh thu 952 triệu USD (hơn 23.000 tỷ đồng) toàn cầu. Kịch bản lấy cảm hứng từ cuộc đời nhà khoa học J. Robert Oppenheimer - người được mệnh danh là "cha đẻ của bom nguyên tử". Sau khi ra mắt, tác phẩm nhận cơn mưa lời khen từ khán giả và giới phê bình, đạt điểm "tươi" 93% trên trang Rotten Tomatoes. Đây cũng được xem là ứng viên sáng giá nhất cho giải thưởng Phim hay nhất tại Oscar năm nay.

Xếp sau Oppenheimer Poor Things của minh tinh Emma Stone với 11 đề cử. Tác phẩm gây chú ý khi công chiếu tại LHP Venice 2023 và đoạt giải Sư Tử Vàng tại đây. Bom tấn lịch sử Killers of the Flower Moon của tài tử Leonardo DiCaprio và đạo diễn huyền thoại Martin Scorsese đứng hạng 3 với 10 đề cử.

Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt - Ảnh 2.

Phim của Emma Stone nhận 11 đề cử tại Oscar 2024.

Một sự vắng mặt đáng tiếc nuối trong danh sách đề cử năm nay là The Pot-au-Feu của đạo diễn Trần Anh Hùng. Trước đó, tác phẩm giúp nhà làm phim gốc Việt đoạt giải Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất tại LHP Cannes 2023. Theo Variety, dự án được giới chuyên môn đánh giá cao và được xem là ứng viên nặng ký cho hạng mục Phim quốc tế hay nhất. Tuy nhiên, kết quả cuối cùng là bộ phim đã không được chọn vào danh sách 5 tác phẩm cuối cùng tranh giải thưởng này năm nay.

Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt - Ảnh 3.
Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt - Ảnh 4.

The Pot-au-Feu của đạo diễn Trần Anh Hùng gây tiếc nuối khi vắng mặt trong danh sách đề cử Oscar 2024.


Danh sách các phim được đề cử Oscar 2024

Phim hay nhất:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Đạo diễn xuất sắc:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Nam chính xuất sắc:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ chính xuất sắc:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc:

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Nhạc phim xuất sắc:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

28 Days in Mariupol

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Phim quốc tế xuất sắc:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Biên tập phim xuất sắc:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Âm thanh xuất sắc:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Quay phim xuất sắc:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Nam phụ xuất sắc:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Nữ phụ xuất sắc:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Phim ngắn live action xuất sắc:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Thiết kế trang phục:

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Trang điểm và làm tóc:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow


Giới làm phim trở thành sứ giả WeChoice Awards 2023: Hết lời khen thông điệp ý nghĩa, được truyền cảm hứng từ các nhân vật

Bình luận

TIN CÙNG CHUYÊN MỤC
Xem theo ngày

Tin nổi bật kenh 14

  • Xe khách lao xuống vực ở Đà Nẵng- Nạn nhân kể giây phút thoát nạn

    Video News · Xe khách giường nằm loại 40 chỗ gặp tai nạn trên cao tốc La Sơn - Túy Loan (đoạn qua địa phận Đà Nẵng) khiến nhiều người bị thương vong.

    Xem thêm Cây thị rỗng ruột hơn 700 tuổi gắn với giai thoại vua Lê Lợi
    • Đọc thêm

  • Đừng bỏ lỡ

  • Đang được quan tâm