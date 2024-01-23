Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt

Danh sách các phim được đề cử Oscar 2024
Phim hay nhất:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Đạo diễn xuất sắc:
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Nam chính xuất sắc:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Nữ chính xuất sắc:
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc:
The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Nhạc phim xuất sắc:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc:
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
28 Days in Mariupol
Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po
Phim quốc tế xuất sắc:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Biên tập phim xuất sắc:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Âm thanh xuất sắc:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Quay phim xuất sắc:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Nam phụ xuất sắc:
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Nữ phụ xuất sắc:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Phim ngắn live action xuất sắc:
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Thiết kế trang phục:
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Trang điểm và làm tóc:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow