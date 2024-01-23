Đề cử Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ dẫn đầu với 13 hạng mục, phim của đạo diễn gốc Việt bất ngờ vắng mặt

Danh sách các phim được đề cử Oscar 2024

Phim hay nhất:



American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Đạo diễn xuất sắc:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Nam chính xuất sắc:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ chính xuất sắc:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc:

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)

Nhạc phim xuất sắc:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

28 Days in Mariupol

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Phim quốc tế xuất sắc:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc:

The Boy and the Heron



Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Biên tập phim xuất sắc:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Âm thanh xuất sắc:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Quay phim xuất sắc:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Nam phụ xuất sắc:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Nữ phụ xuất sắc:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Phim ngắn live action xuất sắc:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Thiết kế trang phục:

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Trang điểm và làm tóc:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow