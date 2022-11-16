Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift "trắng tay" 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four!

Nhật Nguyên, Theo Trí Thức Trẻ 08:19 16/11/2022

Bên cạnh đó, "Ong Chúa" Beyoncé chính là cái tên sáng nhất ở đề cử Grammy 2023.

Rạng sáng 16/11 (theo giờ Việt Nam), toàn bộ các đề cử tại Lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 65 đã được công bố. Không có gì đáng ngạc nhiên khi "Ong Chúa" Beyoncé chính là nghệ sĩ nhận về nhiều đề cử Grammy nhất trong mùa giải lần này với tổng cộng 9 đề cử (8 đề cử đến từ album Renaissance bao gồm 2 Big Four, 1 đề cử đến từ ca khúc Be Alive nhạc phim King Richard). Trước đó, Beyoncé đã thắng tổng cộng 28 giải Grammy. 9 đề cử mới của Beyoncé đã nâng tổng số đề cử của cô nhận được trong sự nghiệp lên con số 88. Con số này ngang bằng với phu quân Jay-Z, giúp Beyoncé san bằng kỉ lục nghệ sĩ có đề cử Grammy nhiều nhất lịch sử.

Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift trắng tay 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four! - Ảnh 1.

Beyoncé cứ ra nhạc là có đề cử Grammy

BTS tiếp tục đón tin vui trước thềm các thành viên đầu tiên của nhóm chuẩn bị nhập ngũ. Cụ thể, BTS mang về tổng cộng 3 đề cử tại Grammy. Trong đó bao gồm 1 đề cử thuộc Big Four khi album Music of The Spheres của Coldplay được đề cử tại Album of The Year (Album của năm), với tên của BTS (cụ thể là RM, J-Hope, Suga tham gia khâu sáng tác) lẫn Selena Gomez được credit trong danh sách thực hiện album. Billboard cũng xác nhận theo luật của Grammy, BTS vẫn là cái tên được đề cử của hạng mục Big Four này.

Màn kết hợp của BTS với Coldplay cùng ca khúc My Universe cũng mang về 1 đề cử tại Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất). Càng đặc biệt hơn khi đây là năm thứ 3 liên tiếp BTS nhận về để cử cho cùng hạng mục này, trước đó là Dynamite (2021) và Butter (2022). MV Yet To Come của nhóm nhận thêm đề cử MV xuất sắc nhất.

Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift trắng tay 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four! - Ảnh 2.

My Universe cũng có đề cử

Taylor Swift cũng ghi dấu ấn với 4 đề cử tại Grammy 2023 trong đó All Too Well (10 Minutes Version) (Taylor’s Version) xuất hiện ở hạng mục Big Four Song of The Year (Ca khúc của năm). Đáng chú ý, Taylor Swift và đoàn đội của cô trước đó cũng có gửi album Red (Taylor’s Version) để Viện Hàn lâm xét duyệt đưa vào đề cử nhưng đã không xuất hiện trong danh mục đề cử chính thức.

8 năm về trước, vào năm 2014, album Red phiên bản đầu tiên cũng được đề cử tại Grammy lần thứ 56 nhưng năm đó Taylor Swift cũng hoàn toàn "trắng tay" ở giải album. Điều này có nghĩa là, Taylor Swift đã kiên trì gửi album Red tranh giải Grammy đến 2 lần, 1 lần được vào đề cử chính thức nhưng thất bại, 1 lần bị loại ngay từ vòng "gửi xe".

Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift trắng tay 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four! - Ảnh 3.

2 phiên bản Red đều "trắng tay" ở giải album

Adele với album 30 cùng hit Easy On Me tất nhiên cũng là một đối thủ cực kì nặng kí khi mang về tổng cộng 7 đề cử, bao gồm ¾ Big Four. Điều này báo hiệu một mùa Grammy cực kì thú vị khi 2 "con cưng" của Viện Hàn lâm là Adele và Beyoncé đối đầu trực tiếp ở Big Four kể từ năm 2017.

Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift trắng tay 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four! - Ảnh 4.

Adele cũng là "con cưng" của Grammy

Đáng chú ý, giai điệu TikTok nổi tiếng ABCDEFU của Gayle (sinh năm 2004) cũng xuất hiện tại hạng mục Big Four là Song of The Year (Ca khúc của năm). Đây là giai điệu cực viral ở TikTok thế giới lẫn ở Việt Nam trong năm vừa qua. Đề cử này chứng tỏ xu hướng phát triển mạnh mẽ của các giai điệu bắt tai trên nền tảng TikTok.

Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift trắng tay 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four! - Ảnh 6.

Dưới đây là danh sách tổng hợp 1 số hạng mục đề cử đáng chú ý tại Grammy 2023. Lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 65 sẽ diễn ra vào 7 giờ sáng 6/2/2023 (theo giờ Việt Nam) tại Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles).

Record of the Year (Bản ghi âm của năm)

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit


Album of the Year (Album của năm)

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)


Song of the Year (Ca khúc của năm)

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)


Best New Artist (Tân binh xuất sắc nhất)

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg


Best Pop Solo Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop đơn ca xuất sắc nhất)

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit


Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất)

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop truyền thống xuất sắc nhất)

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen


Best Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop xuất sắc nhất)

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special


Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Bản ghi âm nhạc Dance/ Electronic xuất sắc nhất)

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees


Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (Album nhạc Dance/ Electronic xuất sắc nhất)

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender


Best Rock Performance (Màn trình diễn nhạc Rock xuất sắc nhất)

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday


Best Rock Song (Ca khúc Rock xuất sắc nhất)

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream


Best Rock Album (Album Rock xuất sắc nhất)

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa


Best R&B Performance (Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc nhất)

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs


Best Traditional R&B Performance (Màn trình diễn R&B truyền thống xuất sắc nhất)

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love


Best R&B Song (Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc nhất)

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Best R&B Album (Album R&B xuất sắc nhất)

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III


Best Rap Performance (Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc nhất)

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5


Best Melodic Rap Performance (Màn trình diễn Rap Melody xuất sắc nhất)

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)


Best Rap Song (Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc nhất)

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5


Best Rap Album (Album Rap xuất sắc nhất)

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry


Best Country Solo Performance (Màn trình diễn Country đơn ca xuất sắc nhất)

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange


Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Country nhóm/ song ca xuất sắc nhất)

Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go


Best Country Song (Ca khúc Country xuất sắc nhất)

Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Luke Combs - Doin’ This

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy

Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)

Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die


Best Country Album (Album Country xuất sắc nhất)

Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs - Growin’ Up

Maren Morris - Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert - Palomino

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time


Best Song Written for Visual Media (Ca khúc viết cho phương tiện truyền thông xuất sắc nhất)

Beyoncé - Be Alive

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand

Taylor Swift - Carolina

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U


Best Music Video (Video ca nhạc xuất sắc nhất)

Adele - Easy on Me

BTS - Yet to Come

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film


Best Music Film (Phim âm nhạc xuất sắc nhất)

Adele - Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber - Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

