Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift "trắng tay" 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four!

Record of the Year (Bản ghi âm của năm)
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Album of the Year (Album của năm)
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year (Ca khúc của năm)
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist (Tân binh xuất sắc nhất)
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop đơn ca xuất sắc nhất)
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất)
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop truyền thống xuất sắc nhất)
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album (Album giọng Pop xuất sắc nhất)
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Bản ghi âm nhạc Dance/ Electronic xuất sắc nhất)
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (Album nhạc Dance/ Electronic xuất sắc nhất)
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Best Rock Performance (Màn trình diễn nhạc Rock xuất sắc nhất)
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best Rock Song (Ca khúc Rock xuất sắc nhất)
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album (Album Rock xuất sắc nhất)
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Best R&B Performance (Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc nhất)
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance (Màn trình diễn R&B truyền thống xuất sắc nhất)
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song (Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc nhất)
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Best R&B Album (Album R&B xuất sắc nhất)
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance (Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc nhất)
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance (Màn trình diễn Rap Melody xuất sắc nhất)
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song (Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc nhất)
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album (Album Rap xuất sắc nhất)
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance (Màn trình diễn Country đơn ca xuất sắc nhất)
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Country nhóm/ song ca xuất sắc nhất)
Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song (Ca khúc Country xuất sắc nhất)
Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
Luke Combs - Doin’ This
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Best Country Album (Album Country xuất sắc nhất)
Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert - Palomino
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Best Song Written for Visual Media (Ca khúc viết cho phương tiện truyền thông xuất sắc nhất)
Beyoncé - Be Alive
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
Taylor Swift - Carolina
4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U
Best Music Video (Video ca nhạc xuất sắc nhất)
Adele - Easy on Me
BTS - Yet to Come
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Music Film (Phim âm nhạc xuất sắc nhất)
Adele - Adele One Night Only
Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
Justin Bieber - Our World
Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
