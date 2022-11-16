Đề cử Grammy 2023: BTS lại lập kỉ lục, Taylor Swift "trắng tay" 2 lần với 1 album, nhạc TikTok vào Big Four!

Rạng sáng 16/11 (theo giờ Việt Nam), toàn bộ các đề cử tại Lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 65 đã được công bố. Không có gì đáng ngạc nhiên khi "Ong Chúa" Beyoncé chính là nghệ sĩ nhận về nhiều đề cử Grammy nhất trong mùa giải lần này với tổng cộng 9 đề cử (8 đề cử đến từ album Renaissance bao gồm 2 Big Four, 1 đề cử đến từ ca khúc Be Alive nhạc phim King Richard). Trước đó, Beyoncé đã thắng tổng cộng 28 giải Grammy. 9 đề cử mới của Beyoncé đã nâng tổng số đề cử của cô nhận được trong sự nghiệp lên con số 88. Con số này ngang bằng với phu quân Jay-Z, giúp Beyoncé san bằng kỉ lục nghệ sĩ có đề cử Grammy nhiều nhất lịch sử.

Beyoncé cứ ra nhạc là có đề cử Grammy

BTS tiếp tục đón tin vui trước thềm các thành viên đầu tiên của nhóm chuẩn bị nhập ngũ. Cụ thể, BTS mang về tổng cộng 3 đề cử tại Grammy. Trong đó bao gồm 1 đề cử thuộc Big Four khi album Music of The Spheres của Coldplay được đề cử tại Album of The Year (Album của năm), với tên của BTS (cụ thể là RM, J-Hope, Suga tham gia khâu sáng tác) lẫn Selena Gomez được credit trong danh sách thực hiện album. Billboard cũng xác nhận theo luật của Grammy, BTS vẫn là cái tên được đề cử của hạng mục Big Four này.

Màn kết hợp của BTS với Coldplay cùng ca khúc My Universe cũng mang về 1 đề cử tại Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance (Màn trình diễn Pop song ca/ nhóm xuất sắc nhất). Càng đặc biệt hơn khi đây là năm thứ 3 liên tiếp BTS nhận về để cử cho cùng hạng mục này, trước đó là Dynamite (2021) và Butter (2022). MV Yet To Come của nhóm nhận thêm đề cử MV xuất sắc nhất.

My Universe cũng có đề cử

Taylor Swift cũng ghi dấu ấn với 4 đề cử tại Grammy 2023 trong đó All Too Well (10 Minutes Version) (Taylor’s Version) xuất hiện ở hạng mục Big Four Song of The Year (Ca khúc của năm). Đáng chú ý, Taylor Swift và đoàn đội của cô trước đó cũng có gửi album Red (Taylor’s Version) để Viện Hàn lâm xét duyệt đưa vào đề cử nhưng đã không xuất hiện trong danh mục đề cử chính thức.

8 năm về trước, vào năm 2014, album Red phiên bản đầu tiên cũng được đề cử tại Grammy lần thứ 56 nhưng năm đó Taylor Swift cũng hoàn toàn "trắng tay" ở giải album. Điều này có nghĩa là, Taylor Swift đã kiên trì gửi album Red tranh giải Grammy đến 2 lần, 1 lần được vào đề cử chính thức nhưng thất bại, 1 lần bị loại ngay từ vòng "gửi xe".

2 phiên bản Red đều "trắng tay" ở giải album

Adele với album 30 cùng hit Easy On Me tất nhiên cũng là một đối thủ cực kì nặng kí khi mang về tổng cộng 7 đề cử, bao gồm ¾ Big Four. Điều này báo hiệu một mùa Grammy cực kì thú vị khi 2 "con cưng" của Viện Hàn lâm là Adele và Beyoncé đối đầu trực tiếp ở Big Four kể từ năm 2017.

Adele cũng là "con cưng" của Grammy

Đáng chú ý, giai điệu TikTok nổi tiếng ABCDEFU của Gayle (sinh năm 2004) cũng xuất hiện tại hạng mục Big Four là Song of The Year (Ca khúc của năm). Đây là giai điệu cực viral ở TikTok thế giới lẫn ở Việt Nam trong năm vừa qua. Đề cử này chứng tỏ xu hướng phát triển mạnh mẽ của các giai điệu bắt tai trên nền tảng TikTok.

Dưới đây là danh sách tổng hợp 1 số hạng mục đề cử đáng chú ý tại Grammy 2023. Lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 65 sẽ diễn ra vào 7 giờ sáng 6/2/2023 (theo giờ Việt Nam) tại Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles).