36 ứng dụng cần gỡ gấp khỏi điện thoại nếu không muốn bị mất tiền oan

Danh sách 36 ứng dụng độc hại được Doctor Web liệt kê bao gồm:
Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)
Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)
Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)
Photo Editor - Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)
Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)
Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)
Photo Editor - Filters Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)
Photo Filters & Effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)
Photo Editor : Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)
Photo Editor : Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)
Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)
Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)
Neon Theme - Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)
Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)
Fancy Charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)
FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)
Call Skins - Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)
Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)
CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)
InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)
MyCall - Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)
Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)
Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)
Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)
4K Wallpapers Auto Changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)
NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)
Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)
Notes - reminders and lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)
4K Pro Camera
Chat Online
Heart Emoji Stickers
Pista - Cartoon Photo Effect
Poco Launcher
Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder
Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced