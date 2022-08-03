36 ứng dụng cần gỡ gấp khỏi điện thoại nếu không muốn bị mất tiền oan

NAI, Theo Trí Thức Trẻ 07:03 03/08/2022

36 ứng dụng chứa mã độc dưới đây đã thu về hơn 10 triệu lượt tải từ Google Play Store, bạn cần gỡ chúng ra khỏi smartphone ngay!

Thời gian gần đây, các chuyên gia an ninh mạng liên tục cảnh báo về những ứng dụng độc hại trên Google Play Store (CH Play) có khả năng gián điệp và "móc túi" của người dùng.

Mới đây, các các chuyên gia của Doctor Web đã phát hiện hàng loạt ứng dụng trên Play Store có chứa mã độc. Các ứng dụng này được nguỵ trang dưới dạng những công cụ chỉnh sửa ảnh, bàn phím ảo, phần mềm tối ưu hệ thống, thay đổi hình nền, làm đẹp...

Nghiên cứu của các chuyên gia bảo mật cho thấy mã độc này có thể khiến điện thoại của bạn bị chiếm quyền điều khiển từ xa và thực hiện các thanh toàn trái phép trên ứng dụng. Tuy nhiên, đến nay, các ứng dụng vẫn còn năm trên Google Play Store với hơn 10 triệu lượt tải xuống.

36 ứng dụng cần gỡ gấp khỏi điện thoại nếu không muốn bị mất tiền oan - Ảnh 1.


Danh sách 36 ứng dụng độc hại được Doctor Web liệt kê bao gồm:

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter (gb.artfilter.tenvarnist)

Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout (de.nineergysh.quickarttwo)

Photo Editor: Art Filters (gb.painnt.moonlightingnine)

Photo Editor - Design Maker (gb.twentynine.redaktoridea)

Photo Editor & Background Eraser (de.photoground.twentysixshot)

Photo & Exif Editor (de.xnano.photoexifeditornine)

Photo Editor - Filters Effects (de.hitopgop.sixtyeightgx)

Photo Filters & Effects (de.sixtyonecollice.cameraroll)

Photo Editor : Blur Image (de.instgang.fiftyggfife)

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste (de.fiftyninecamera.rollredactor)

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF (gb.crazykey.sevenboard)

Neon Theme Keyboard (com.neonthemekeyboard.app)

Neon Theme - Android Keyboard (com.androidneonkeyboard.app)

Cashe Cleaner (com.cachecleanereasytool.app)

Fancy Charging (com.fancyanimatedbattery.app)

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner (com.fastcleanercashecleaner.app)

Call Skins - Caller Themes (com.rockskinthemes.app)

Funny Caller (com.funnycallercustomtheme.app)

CallMe Phone Themes (com.callercallwallpaper.app)

InCall: Contact Background (com.mycallcustomcallscrean.app)

MyCall - Call Personalization (com.mycallcallpersonalization.app)

Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen (com.funnywallpapaerslive.app)

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer (de.andromo.ssfiftylivesixcc)

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers (com.newscrean4dwallpapers.app)

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds (de.stockeighty.onewallpapers)

Notes - reminders and lists (com.notesreminderslists.app)

4K Pro Camera

Chat Online

Heart Emoji Stickers

Pista - Cartoon Photo Effect

Poco Launcher

Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder

Yoga - For Beginner to Advanced

Hiện nay Google cũng đang tiến hành rà soát và gỡ nhiều ứng dụng được báo cáo khỏi Play Store. Tuy nhiên người dùng cũng cần chủ động và thận trọng trước khi tải bất cứ ứng dụng nào về smartphone của mình. Nếu đang sử dụng những ứng dụng trong danh sách trên bạn cần ngay lập tức gỡ chúng ra khỏi điện thoại.

https://kenh14.vn/36-ung-dung-can-go-gap-khoi-dien-thoai-neu-khong-muon-bi-mat-tien-oan-20220802154237446.chn
Làm gì khi bạn không thể tải ứng dụng từ App Store cho iPhone?

Bình luận

TIN CÙNG CHUYÊN MỤC
Xem theo ngày

Tin nổi bật kenh 14

  • Clip: Toàn cảnh vụ cháy quán karaoke ở Hà Nội

    Xã hội · Sau hơn 9 tiếng chiến đấu với giặc lửa ở quán karaoke (phường Quan Hoa, quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội), nhiều chiến sĩ PCCC&CNCH đã kiệt sức. Đau đớn hơn, khi đồng đội của họ hy sinh trong lúc làm nhiệm vụ.

    Xem thêm Vì sao hàng trăm cửa hàng Bách hóa Xanh đóng cửa
    • Đọc thêm