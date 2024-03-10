Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ được kỳ vọng thắng lớn, phim 18 ngập cảnh nóng có tạo nên bất ngờ?

Danh sách đề cử Oscar 2024:
Phim hay nhất:
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Nam chính xuất sắc nhất:
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất:
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Annette Bening, Nyad
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Phim quốc tế xuất sắc nhất:
The Zone of Interest
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất:
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:
The Zone of Interest
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
Poor Things
Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất:
Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:
Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:
Oppenheimer
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Zone of Interest
Làm tóc và trang điểm xuất sắc nhất:
Poor Things
Maestro
Golda
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Phim tài liệu hay nhất:
20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal
Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất:
Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Ca khúc nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất:
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc nhất:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things