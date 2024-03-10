Oscar 2024: Bom tấn 23.000 tỷ được kỳ vọng thắng lớn, phim 18 ngập cảnh nóng có tạo nên bất ngờ?

Sau quãng thời gian chờ đợi, lễ trao giải Oscar lần 96 sẽ được tổ chức tại Nhà hát Dolby, Los Angeles (Mỹ) vào sáng 11/3 (giờ Hà Nội). Với doanh thu 953 triệu USD (hơn 23.300 tỷ đồng), Oppenheimer - do Christopher Nolan đạo diễn - đang là ứng viên nổi bật nhất khi dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử với 13 hạng mục. Theo đa số các chuyên gia điện ảnh thế giới, tác phẩm nhiều khả năng tạo nên chiến thắng vang dội tại Oscar năm nay, thống trị hàng loạt hạng mục quan trọng.

Đạo diễn Christopher Nolan và tài tử Cillian Murphy trên phim trường Oppenheimer.

Trang Hollywood Reporter sử dụng các thuật toán và tính ra khả năng chiến thắng của Oppenheimer ở hạng mục Phim hay nhất lên tới 78%, bỏ xa các đối thủ cạnh tranh. Tạp chí Variety dự đoán bộ phim của đạo diễn Christopher Nolan sẽ được gọi tên ở 8 hạng mục gồm Phim hay nhất, Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất, Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất, Âm nhạc gốc xuất sắc nhất, Nam chính xuất sắc nhất, Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất. Nếu kết quả đó thành hiện thực, Christopher Nolan sẽ có giải Oscar đầu tiên trong sự nghiệp sau 8 lần nhận đề cử.



Tác phẩm thuộc thể loại phim tiểu sử, lấy cảm hứng từ cuộc đời nhà khoa học được mệnh danh “cha đẻ bom nguyên tử” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Dự án có kinh phí 100 triệu USD, quy tụ dàn diễn viên thực lực gồm Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon… Trong suốt mùa giải thưởng điện ảnh năm nay, tác phẩm cũng thắng nhiều giải quan trọng như BAFTA, Quả Cầu Vàng, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics' Choice Awards…

Tỷ lệ chiến thắng của Oppenheimer theo các thuật toán của Hollywood Reporter.

Xếp sau với 11 đề cử, Poor Things - bộ phim 18+ ngập tràn cảnh nóng - được kỳ vọng có thể tạo ra sự cạnh tranh với Oppenheimer ở hạng mục Phim hay nhất. Dự án do nhà làm phim gạo cội Yorgos Lanthimos thực hiện, với sự tham gia của minh tinh Emma Stone trong vai chính. Tác phẩm gây chú ý khi công chiếu tại LHP Venice 2023 và đoạt giải Sư Tử Vàng tại đây. Hồi đầu năm, phim cũng được vinh danh tại giải Quả Cầu Vàng.



Poor Things của Emma Stone được đánh giá là đối thủ chính của Oppenheimer ở hạng mục Phim hay nhất.

Cillian Murphy - ngôi sao của Oppenheimer - được kỳ vọng thắng cuộc đua Nam chính xuất sắc nhất. Anh thống trị mùa giải thưởng năm nay với hàng loạt chiến thắng quan trọng tại Diễn viên tranh giải cùng Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti và Jeffrey Wright. Đây cũng là lần đầu tiên tài tử người Ireland được đề cử Oscar sau gần 30 năm gắn bó với nghề.



Trong khi đó, giải nữ chính nhiều khả năng sẽ là cuộc đua song mã giữa 2 cái tên Emma Stone (Poor Things) và Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon). Emma Stone đoạt giải diễn xuất ở BAFTA và Critics' Choice Awards, Gladstone là diễn viên Mỹ bản địa đầu tiên thắng Quả Cầu Vàng và Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Nếu Emma Stone giành giải nữ chính và giải cho vai trò sản xuất của Poor Things, cô sẽ là người phụ nữ thứ hai trong lịch sử giành giải Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất và Phim xuất sắc nhất cho cùng một bộ phim. Trước đó là Frances McDormand năm 2021 với Nomadland.

“Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) và Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) lần lượt là những cái tên được kỳ vọng sẽ thắng các hạng mục Nam - nữ phụ xuất sắc. Cả hai đều đã thắng hạng mục diễn xuất ở Quả Cầu Vàng, Screen Actors Guild Awards và Critics' Choice Awards năm nay. Các nhà phê bình dự đoán sẽ không có nhiều bất ngờ ở các hạng mục này.

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) và Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) là ứng viên sáng giá nhất của những hạng mục diễn viên phụ.

Trong khi đó, nhà làm phim gạo cội Martin Scorsese đứng trước cơ hội lập kỷ lục là đạo diễn già nhất giành giải Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất ở tuổi 81. Với 10 đề cử từng nhận trong hạng mục này, ông hiện là đạo diễn còn sống có số lượng đề cử nhiều nhất. Tương tự, nhà soạn nhạc 92 tuổi John Williams có thể trở thành người già nhất giành giải Oscar nếu ông giành giải Nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất cho Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, phá kỷ lục đang do Ennio Morricone năm giữ khi thắng ở tuổi 87 với phim The Hateful Eight.



The Zone of Interest được xem là ứng viên nặng ký cho hạng mục Phim nước ngoài xuất sắc. Bộ phim được đề cử thêm cả hạng mục Phim hay nhất, giống trường hợp của Parasite lập năm 2020. Giải Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất cũng nhiều khả năng thuộc về ekip này hoặc Oppenheimer. Một bộ phim quốc tế khác được đề cử Phim hay nhất là Anatomy of a Fall đến từ nền điện ảnh Pháp. Dự án gây chú ý khi từng thắng Cành cọ Vàng và Quả cầu Vàng. Tác phẩm cũng là ứng viên dẫn đầu cuộc đua Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất tại Oscar 2024.

The Zone of Interest được xem là ứng viên hàng đầu cho hạng mục Phim nước ngoài xuất sắc.

Nhìn chung, đường đua Oscar 2024 được dự đoán sẽ diễn ra gay cấn vì có nhiều ứng cử viên nổi trội hơn hẳn các gương mặt khác. Các nhà phê bình dự đoán các chiến thắng quan trọng khó thoát khỏi tay Christopher Nolan và ekip Oppenheimer. Tác phẩm được đánh giá cân bằng được cả hai yếu tố thương mại và nghệ thuật, điều mà ban tổ chức Oscar hướng tới trong những mùa gần đây.

Danh sách đề cử Oscar 2024: Phim hay nhất: Oppenheimer American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Past Lives Poor Things Zone of Interest Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest Nam chính xuất sắc nhất: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Bradley Cooper, Maestro Colman Domingo, Rustin Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Emma Stone, Poor Things Annette Bening, Nyad Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall Carey Mulligan, Maestro Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Sterling K Brown, American Fiction Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon Ryan Gosling, Barbie Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple America Ferrera, Barbie Jodie Foster, Nyad Phim quốc tế xuất sắc nhất: The Zone of Interest Io Capitano Perfect Days Society of the Snow The Teachers’ Lounge Phim hoạt hình hay nhất: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Boy and the Heron Elemental Nimona Robot Dreams Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất: Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất: The Zone of Interest Oppenheimer American Fiction Barbie Poor Things Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất: Oppenheimer Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Poor Things Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: Oppenheimer El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Poor Things Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: Oppenheimer The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One The Zone of Interest Làm tóc và trang điểm xuất sắc nhất: Poor Things Maestro Golda Oppenheimer Society of the Snow Phim tài liệu hay nhất: 20 Days in Mariupol Bobi Wine: The People's President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất: The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó Nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất: Oppenheimer American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Poor Things Ca khúc nhạc phim gốc xuất sắc nhất: What Was I Made For? - Barbie The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot I'm Just Ken - Barbie It Never Went Away - American Symphony Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất: The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất: Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things Thiết kế trang phục xuất sắc nhất: Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things



