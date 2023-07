Hé lộ setlist trình diễn chính thức của Charlie Puth tại 8Wonder: có tương đồng với tour diễn quốc tế?

Setlist của Charlie Puth tại The Charlie Live Experience chặng Bắc Mỹ

CIRCLE I

CHARLIE BE QUIET

NO MORE DRAMA MEDLEY FORGET YOU

ATTENTION

STAY

DRUM SOLO

CIRCLE I

LEFT & RIGHT

BOY

LIGHT SWITCH

GUITAR SOLO

CIRCLE III

SLO MOTION

WE DONT'T TALK ANYMORE MEDLEY DREAMING OF YOU

I DON'T WANT TO KNOW / I DON'T THINK I LIKE HER

WHEN YOU'RE SAD I'M SAD MEDLEY TROUBLE

THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS

SYNTH SOLO

CIRCLE IV

LOSER

DONE FOR ME (BASS SOLO)

HOW LONG

ENCORE

ONE CALL AWAY

ENCORE I

SEE YOU AGAIN