"Grammy Hàn Quốc" công bố đề cử lễ trao giải lần thứ 34: BTS khó thắng Daesang nhạc số, loạt nghệ sĩ bị tố gian lận vẫn có mặt?

Đề cử Bonsang nhạc số:

AKMU – "How can I love the heartbreak, you’re the one I love"

Ben – "180 Degree"

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love"

BOL4 – "Bom"

BTOB – "Beautiful Pain"

BTS – "Boy With Luv"

Chen (EXO) – "Beautiful goodbye"

Chungha – "Gotta Go"

DAVICHI – "Unspoken Words"

EXO – "Love Shot"

HAEUN – "SHIN YONG JAE"

Hwang Inwook – "Phocha"

Hwasa (MAMAMOO) – "twit"

ITZY – "DALLA DALLA"

Jang Beomjune – "Karaoke"

Jang Hyejin & Yoon Minsoo – "Drunk On Love"

JANNABI – "for lovers who hesitate"

Jennie (BLACKPINK) – "SOLO"

Kassy – "The day was beautiful"

Lee Sora – "Song Request" (ft. Suga)

MAMAMOO – "gogobebe"

M.C the MAX – "After You’ve Gone"

N.Flying – "Rooftop"

Paul Kim – "Me After You"

Song Haye – "Your Regards"

Taeyeon (SNSD) – "Four Seasons"

TWICE – "YES or YES"

WINNER – "MILLIONS"

Woody – "Fire up"

Yoon Gun – "Just Let Me Go"