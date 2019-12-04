30 cách chúc crush ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh ngọt ngào hơn hai từ “Good Night” thường dùng

30 Other Ways To Say "Good Night" in English

Nighty Night

Sweet dreams!

Sleep well

Have a good sleep

Dream about me!

Go to bed, you sleepy head!

Sleep tight!

Time to ride the rainbow to dreamland!

Don’t forget to say your prayers!

Goodnight, the little love of my life!

Night Night.

Lights out!

See ya’ in the mornin’!

I’ll be right here in the morning.

I’ll be dreaming of you!

Dream of Mama/Papa!

Sleep well, my little prince/princess!

Jesus loves you, and so do I!

Sleep snug as a bug in a rug!

Dream of me

Until tomorrow.

Always and forever!

I’ll be dreaming of your face!

I’m so lucky to have you, Sweetheart!

I love you to the stars and back!

I’ll dream of you tonight and see you tomorrow, my love.

I can’t imagine myself with anyone else!

If you need me, you know where to find me.

Goodnight, the love of my life!

Can’t wait to wake up next to you!