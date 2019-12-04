30 cách chúc crush ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh ngọt ngào hơn hai từ “Good Night” thường dùng

Trước khi ngủ, có lẽ chúc crush hay người yêu ngủ ngon là điều mà nhiều người không quên làm (nếu có thể). Nhưng thử nghĩ xem nếu chỉ nhắn hoài hai từ "Good Night" cho người ấy thôi thì có phải là quá nhàm chán không? Vậy liệu trong Tiếng Anh còn có cụm từ hay câu nào khác thay thế không? Câu trả lờ là có chứ!
Dưới đây là 30 cách khác để bạn chúc crush hay người yêu ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh. Đảm bảo sẽ ngọt ngào hơn "Good Night" và có thể làm đối phương bất ngờ, thích thú đó!
Lưu ý: Ngoài ra có một vài trường hợp bạn có thể dành cho bố mẹ hay con cái mình.
30 Other Ways To Say "Good Night" in English
Nighty Night
Sweet dreams!
Sleep well
Have a good sleep
Dream about me!
Go to bed, you sleepy head!
Sleep tight!
Time to ride the rainbow to dreamland!
Don’t forget to say your prayers!
Goodnight, the little love of my life!
Night Night.
Lights out!
See ya’ in the mornin’!
I’ll be right here in the morning.
I’ll be dreaming of you!
Dream of Mama/Papa!
Sleep well, my little prince/princess!
Jesus loves you, and so do I!
Sleep snug as a bug in a rug!
Dream of me
Until tomorrow.
Always and forever!
I’ll be dreaming of your face!
I’m so lucky to have you, Sweetheart!
I love you to the stars and back!
I’ll dream of you tonight and see you tomorrow, my love.
I can’t imagine myself with anyone else!
If you need me, you know where to find me.
Goodnight, the love of my life!
Can’t wait to wake up next to you!