30 cách chúc crush ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh ngọt ngào hơn hai từ “Good Night” thường dùng

Mr.H, Theo Helino 23:05 04/12/2019
Chia sẻ Thích

Chúc crush ngủ ngon đừng nhắn là “Good Night” nữa vì Tiếng Anh còn 30 cách diễn đạt khác hay hơn nhiều đấy!

Trước khi ngủ, có lẽ chúc crush hay người yêu ngủ ngon là điều mà nhiều người không quên làm (nếu có thể). Nhưng thử nghĩ xem nếu chỉ nhắn hoài hai từ "Good Night" cho người ấy thôi thì có phải là quá nhàm chán không? Vậy liệu trong Tiếng Anh còn có cụm từ hay câu nào khác thay thế không? Câu trả lờ là có chứ!

Dưới đây là 30 cách khác để bạn chúc crush hay người yêu ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh. Đảm bảo sẽ ngọt ngào hơn "Good Night" và có thể làm đối phương bất ngờ, thích thú đó!

Lưu ý: Ngoài ra có một vài trường hợp bạn có thể dành cho bố mẹ hay con cái mình.

30 Other Ways To Say "Good Night" in English

Nighty Night

Sweet dreams!

Sleep well

Have a good sleep

Dream about me!

Go to bed, you sleepy head!

Sleep tight!

Time to ride the rainbow to dreamland!

Don’t forget to say your prayers!

Goodnight, the little love of my life!

Night Night.

Lights out!

See ya’ in the mornin’!

I’ll be right here in the morning.

I’ll be dreaming of you!

Dream of Mama/Papa!

Sleep well, my little prince/princess!

Jesus loves you, and so do I!

Sleep snug as a bug in a rug!

Dream of me

Until tomorrow.

Always and forever!

I’ll be dreaming of your face!

I’m so lucky to have you, Sweetheart!

I love you to the stars and back!

I’ll dream of you tonight and see you tomorrow, my love.

I can’t imagine myself with anyone else!

If you need me, you know where to find me.

Goodnight, the love of my life!

Can’t wait to wake up next to you!

30 cách chúc crush ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh ngọt ngào hơn hai từ “Good Night” thường dùng - Ảnh 2.
30 cách chúc crush ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh ngọt ngào hơn hai từ “Good Night” thường dùng - Ảnh 3.
30 cách chúc crush ngủ ngon bằng Tiếng Anh ngọt ngào hơn hai từ “Good Night” thường dùng - Ảnh 4.

Nguồn: 7ESL

CEO ELSA - ứng dụng học Tiếng Anh lọt top 5 thế giới: Khả năng Tiếng Anh của người Việt đang bị tụt hậu trong khi các nước khác phát triển mạnh mẽ
Chia sẻ

Bình luận

Tin nổi bật kenh 14

  • Sự thật giật mình đằng sau những đứa trẻ ngoan “1 dạ bảo vâng

    Những đứa trẻ ngoan ngoãn vâng lời quá mức lại không tốt cho sự phát triển sau này. Chúng sẽ bị chôn vùi suy nghĩ và cảm xúc thật sự, trở thành một "cỗ máy lạnh lùng", chỉ biết vâng lời, cố sức làm hài lòng người khác.
    0 Bình luận Chia sẻ
    • Đọc thêm