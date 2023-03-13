Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư

Kết quả Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95
Phim xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc:
- Austin Butler trong Elvis
- Colin Farrell trong The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser trong The Whale - Thắng
- Paul Mescal trong Aftersun
- Bill Nighy trong Living
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc:
- Brendan Gleeson trong The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry trong Causeway
- Judd Hirsch trong The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan trong The Banshees of Inisherin
- Quan Kế Huy trong Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc:
- Cate Blanchett trong Tár
- Ana de Armas trong Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough trong To Leslie
- Michelle Williams trong The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh trong Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc:
- Angela Bassett trong Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau trong The Whale
- Kerry Condon trong The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis trong Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
- Stephanie Hsu trong Everything Everywhere All at Once
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc:
- Pinocchio - Thắng
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Quay phim xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Thắng
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Phục trang xuất sắc:
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Thắng
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Đạo diễn xuất sắc:
- Martin McDonagh, phim The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan và Daniel Scheinert, phim Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
- Steven Spielberg, phim The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, phim Tár
- Ruben Östlund, phim Triangle of Sadness
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc:
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny - Thắng
Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc:
- The Elephant Whisperers - Thắng
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Dựng phim xuất sắc:
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, phim The Banshees of Inisherin
- Matt Villa và Jonathan Redmond, phim Elvis
- Paul Rogers, phim Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
- Monika Willi, phim Tár
- Eddie Hamilton, phim Top Gun: Maverick
Phim quốc tế xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Đức) - Thắng
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bỉ)
- EO (Hà Lan)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Hóa trang và làm tóc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale – Thắng
Nhạc phim xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Thắng
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Ca khúc nhạc phim xuất sắc:
- Applause trong Tell It like a Woman
- Hold My Hand trong Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up trong Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu trong RRR - Thắng
- This Is A Life trong Everything Everywhere All at Once
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Thắng
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc:
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Thắng
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Phim ngắn chuyển thể người đóng xuất sắc:
- An Irish Goodbye - Thắng
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Kỹ thuật âm thanh xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick - Thắng
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water - Thắng
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking - Thắng
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc:
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness