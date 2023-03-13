Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư

Tối ngày 12/3 (giờ Mỹ), Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95 đã diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby thuộc trung tâm mua sắm và khu phức hợp giải trí Ovation Hollywood (Mỹ). Đảm nhận vai trò người dẫn dắt chương trình năm nay là MC truyền hình Jimmy Kimmel. Đây là lần thứ ba Kimmel trở lại với sân khấu lễ trao giải Oscar sau hai năm 2017 và 2018. Trong phần giới thiệu mở màn đêm trao giải, Jimmy Kimmel đã nhắc lại cái tát gây chấn động của Will Smith hồi Oscar 2022. Anh cũng đề cập cả việc Tom Cruise và đạo diễn James Cameron vắng mặt tại lễ trao giải.

Tại Oscar 2023, nam diễn viên Quan Kế Huy đã ghi tên mình vào lịch sử khi chiến thắng giải Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc cho vai diễn trong bộ phim Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Bạn diễn của Quan Kế Huy trong Everything Everywhere All At Once, minh tinh Jamie Lee Curtis cũng giành giải Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc. Everything Everywhere All At Once bội thu giải thưởng khi giành thêm các giải quan trọng cho Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc và Đạo diễn xuất sắc, Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc và Phim xuất sắc.

Đây có thể coi là một kỳ tích trên sân khấu lễ trao giải Oscar khi những năm trở lại đây, Oscar thường bị chỉ trích là có xu hướng chia đều giải thưởng cho các phim thay vì một tác phẩm hay nhất. Everything Everywhere All At Once đã giành tổng cộng 7 giải Oscar. Trên sân khấu nhận giải, nhà sản xuất phim đã hài hước dành lời thân thương đến vợ: "Cho đến cùng, anh vẫn muốn được cả đời giặt quần áo cho em".

Dương Tử Quỳnh tại Lễ trao giải Oscar 2023 (Ảnh: Reuter)

Vũ trụ Điện ảnh Marvel cũng có giải Oscar thứ tư khi Black Panther: Wakanda Forever chiến thắng tại hạng mục Phục trang xuất sắc. Trong quá khứ, phần tiền truyện của Black Panther: Wakanda Forever là Black Panther (2018) từng giúp MCU có những tượng vàng Oscar đầu tiên tại các hạng mục nhạc phim, thiết kế sản xuất và thiết kế trang phục.

Trở lại màn ảnh sau thời gian dài vắng bóng, tài tử Brendan Fraser đã giành giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc cho vai diễn trong The Whale. Đây là một chiến thắng nức lòng người hâm mộ. Trong bài phát biểu nhận giải, Fraser chia sẻ mọi thứ không hề dễ dàng với mình trong nhiều năm qua; ví von mình là một chú cá voi đã "đi đến đáy đại dương" sự nghiệp trước khi có được vinh quang ngày hôm nay.

Brendan Fraser tại thảm đỏ Oscar 2023 (Ảnh: Getty Images)

Vai diễn giúp Brendan Fraser giành tượng vàng (Ảnh: IMDb)

Dương Tử Quỳnh giành giải Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc. Trong bài phát biểu của mình, Dương Tử Quỳnh nâng cao tượng vàng, gọi đây là biểu tượng của hy vọng, nhấn mạnh thông điệp đừng để ai nói với bạn rằng bạn đã quá già để tỏa sáng một lần nữa. Cô tiết lộ sẽ mang tượng vàng về chung vui cùng mẹ và gia đình tại Malaysia.