Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư

11:14 13/03/2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once đã giành tổng cộng 7 giải Oscar, trong đó có hai giải lớn nhất cho Phim xuất sắc và Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc.

Tối ngày 12/3 (giờ Mỹ), Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95 đã diễn ra tại Nhà hát Dolby thuộc trung tâm mua sắm và khu phức hợp giải trí Ovation Hollywood (Mỹ). Đảm nhận vai trò người dẫn dắt chương trình năm nay là MC truyền hình Jimmy Kimmel. Đây là lần thứ ba Kimmel trở lại với sân khấu lễ trao giải Oscar sau hai năm 2017 và 2018. Trong phần giới thiệu mở màn đêm trao giải, Jimmy Kimmel đã nhắc lại cái tát gây chấn động của Will Smith hồi Oscar 2022. Anh cũng đề cập cả việc Tom Cruise và đạo diễn James Cameron vắng mặt tại lễ trao giải.

Tại Oscar 2023, nam diễn viên Quan Kế Huy đã ghi tên mình vào lịch sử khi chiến thắng giải Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc cho vai diễn trong bộ phim Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Bạn diễn của Quan Kế Huy trong Everything Everywhere All At Once, minh tinh Jamie Lee Curtis cũng giành giải Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc. Everything Everywhere All At Once bội thu giải thưởng khi giành thêm các giải quan trọng cho Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc và Đạo diễn xuất sắc, Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc và Phim xuất sắc.

Đây có thể coi là một kỳ tích trên sân khấu lễ trao giải Oscar khi những năm trở lại đây, Oscar thường bị chỉ trích là có xu hướng chia đều giải thưởng cho các phim thay vì một tác phẩm hay nhất. Everything Everywhere All At Once đã giành tổng cộng 7 giải Oscar. Trên sân khấu nhận giải, nhà sản xuất phim đã hài hước dành lời thân thương đến vợ: "Cho đến cùng, anh vẫn muốn được cả đời giặt quần áo cho em".

Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư - Ảnh 2.
Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư - Ảnh 3.

Dương Tử Quỳnh tại Lễ trao giải Oscar 2023 (Ảnh: Reuter)

Vũ trụ Điện ảnh Marvel cũng có giải Oscar thứ tư khi Black Panther: Wakanda Forever chiến thắng tại hạng mục Phục trang xuất sắc. Trong quá khứ, phần tiền truyện của Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther (2018) từng giúp MCU có những tượng vàng Oscar đầu tiên tại các hạng mục nhạc phim, thiết kế sản xuất và thiết kế trang phục.

Trở lại màn ảnh sau thời gian dài vắng bóng, tài tử Brendan Fraser đã giành giải Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc cho vai diễn trong The Whale. Đây là một chiến thắng nức lòng người hâm mộ. Trong bài phát biểu nhận giải, Fraser chia sẻ mọi thứ không hề dễ dàng với mình trong nhiều năm qua; ví von mình là một chú cá voi đã "đi đến đáy đại dương" sự nghiệp trước khi có được vinh quang ngày hôm nay.

Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư - Ảnh 4.

Brendan Fraser tại thảm đỏ Oscar 2023 (Ảnh: Getty Images)

Toàn cảnh Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All At One lập kỳ tích, vũ trụ Marvel có tượng vàng thứ tư - Ảnh 5.

Vai diễn giúp Brendan Fraser giành tượng vàng (Ảnh: IMDb)

Dương Tử Quỳnh giành giải Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc. Trong bài phát biểu của mình, Dương Tử Quỳnh nâng cao tượng vàng, gọi đây là biểu tượng của hy vọng, nhấn mạnh thông điệp đừng để ai nói với bạn rằng bạn đã quá già để tỏa sáng một lần nữa. Cô tiết lộ sẽ mang tượng vàng về chung vui cùng mẹ và gia đình tại Malaysia.

Kết quả Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 95

Phim xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle of Sadness

- Women Talking


Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc:

- Austin Butler trong Elvis

- Colin Farrell trong The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brendan Fraser trong The Whale - Thắng

- Paul Mescal trong Aftersun

- Bill Nighy trong Living


Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc:

- Brendan Gleeson trong The Banshees of Inisherin

- Brian Tyree Henry trong Causeway

- Judd Hirsch trong The Fabelmans

- Barry Keoghan trong The Banshees of Inisherin

- Quan Kế Huy trong Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng


Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc:

- Cate Blanchett trong Tár

- Ana de Armas trong Blonde

- Andrea Riseborough trong To Leslie

- Michelle Williams trong The Fabelmans

- Michelle Yeoh trong Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng


Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc:

- Angela Bassett trong Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Hong Chau trong The Whale

- Kerry Condon trong The Banshees of Inisherin

- Jamie Lee Curtis trong Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng

- Stephanie Hsu trong Everything Everywhere All at Once


Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc:

- Pinocchio - Thắng

- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

- The Sea Beast

- Turning Red


Quay phim xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front - Thắng

- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

- Elvis

- Empire of Light

- Tár


Phục trang xuất sắc:

- Babylon

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Thắng

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris


Đạo diễn xuất sắc:

- Martin McDonagh, phim The Banshees of Inisherin

- Daniel Kwan và Daniel Scheinert, phim Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng

- Steven Spielberg, phim The Fabelmans

- Todd Field, phim Tár

- Ruben Östlund, phim Triangle of Sadness


Phim tài liệu xuất sắc:

- All That Breathes

- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

- Fire of Love

- A House Made of Splinters

- Navalny - Thắng


Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc:

- The Elephant Whisperers - Thắng

- Haulout

- How Do You Measure a Year?

- The Martha Mitchell Effect

- Stranger at the Gate


Dựng phim xuất sắc:

- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, phim The Banshees of Inisherin

- Matt Villa và Jonathan Redmond, phim Elvis

- Paul Rogers, phim Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng

- Monika Willi, phim Tár

- Eddie Hamilton, phim Top Gun: Maverick


Phim quốc tế xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front (Đức) - Thắng

- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

- Close (Bỉ)

- EO (Hà Lan)

- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)


Hóa trang và làm tóc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- The Batman

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Elvis

- The Whale – Thắng


Nhạc phim xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front - Thắng

- Babylon

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans


Ca khúc nhạc phim xuất sắc:

- Applause trong Tell It like a Woman

- Hold My Hand trong Top Gun: Maverick

- Lift Me Up trong Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Naatu Naatu trong RRR - Thắng

- This Is A Life trong Everything Everywhere All at Once


Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front - Thắng

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- Babylon

- Elvis

- The Fabelmans


Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc:

- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Thắng

- The Flying Sailor

- Ice Merchants

- My Year of Dicks

- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It


Phim ngắn chuyển thể người đóng xuất sắc:

- An Irish Goodbye - Thắng

- Ivalu

- Le Pupille

- Night Ride

- The Red Suitcase


Kỹ thuật âm thanh xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Elvis

- Top Gun: Maverick - Thắng


Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water - Thắng

- The Batman

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Top Gun: Maverick


Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc:

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Living

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking - Thắng


Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc:

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Thắng

- The Fabelmans

- Tár

- Triangle of Sadness

Ngôi sao Hollywood nhận được gì khi giành giải Oscar?

